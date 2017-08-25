Qarabag’s head coach: Our rivals are representatives of strongest championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Our rivals are representatives of the strongest championships."

“All of our three rivals are football clubs of the top five countries. This will be a good experience for us and our fans. The matches against all the three clubs will be interesting,” AzVision quotes Gurban Gurbanov, head coach of Qarabag, a first Azerbaijani football club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage, as saying.

FC Qarabag were pitted against Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma in group C in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

