Qarabag’s head coach: Our rivals are representatives of strongest championships
“All of our three rivals are football clubs of the top five countries. This will be a good experience for us and our fans. The matches against all the three clubs will be interesting,” AzVision quotes Gurban Gurbanov, head coach of Qarabag, a first Azerbaijani football club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage, as saying.
FC Qarabag were pitted against Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma in group C in the UEFA Champions League group stage.
News.Az