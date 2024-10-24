Qatar Airways announces suspension of flights to Iraq, Iran and Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar Airways announced on Thursday that it will temporarily halt flights to and from Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon, while also implementing changes to its operations for flights to Jordan.

"Due to the current situation in the Middle East region, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon until further notice," the airline noted, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Additionally, the airline said that flights to Jordanian capital Amman will operate "during daylight hours only."The decision follows escalating regional conflicts, with Israel conducting strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, and pledging retaliation for an Iranian missile attack on Oct. 1.

