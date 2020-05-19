Qatar Airways cabin crew to wear hazmat suits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar Airways is one of several airlines to introduce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits for its cabin crew in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

From now onwards, all flight attendants for Qatar's flag carrier will wear a hazmat suit over their uniforms, along with safety goggles, gloves and a mask during flights.

In addition, passengers will be required to wear face coverings or masks on all its flights from May 25.

The airline recommends that travelers bring their own "for fit and comfort purposes."

"At Qatar Airways, we have introduced these additional safety measures onboard our flights to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of our passengers and cabin crew, and to limit the spread of coronavirus," says Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker.

"As an airline, we maintain the highest possible hygiene standards to ensure that we can fly people home safely during this time and provide even greater reassurance that safety is our number one priority."

In addition, the airline will be equipped with large bottles of hand sanitizers, which can be used by both cabin crew and passengers.

(c) CNN

