Qatar and Pakistan highlight importance of "peaceful solutions" for regional challenges

Qatar and Pakistan have emphasized the importance of pursuing "peaceful solutions" to address current regional challenges.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who was in Doha on Oct. 30-31, met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties, according to a joint statement released on Friday.The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular emphasis on investment and trade, alongside discussions on cooperation in other fields.The two sides also discussed regional and global issues, stressing the importance of "peaceful solutions" and "cooperative efforts" to address current challenges, the statement said.The Pakistani premier praised Qatar's "diplomatic efforts and humanitarian initiatives to promote peace in the region," especially its role as a mediator on the Palestinian issue and its commitment to supporting efforts to establish security and stability in the Middle East.Qatar, besides Egypt and the US, is part of international efforts to end the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 43,000 people since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

News.Az