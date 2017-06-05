Qatar asks citizens to leave UAE within 14 days: embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar on Monday asked citizens to leave the United Arab Emirates within 14 days to comply with a decision by Abu Dhabi to sever ties with Doha, the Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi said on social media, Reuters reports.

"Qatari citizens must leave the UAE within 14 days, in accordance with the statement issued by the concerned Emirati parties," the embassy tweeted.

Those who cannot travel directly to Doha should go through Kuwait or Oman, it said.

