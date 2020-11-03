Qatar expresses support for Azerbaijan's position in Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar supports the position of friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other key issues, Qatar's ambassador to Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hinzab said.

Al Hinzab made the remarks during a meeting with Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

The diplomat expressed confidence that further intensification of cooperation at the parliamentary level will play an important role in strengthening friendship and strategic partnership.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az