Qatar expresses support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan Faisal Abdullah Hamad Al-Hanzab visited the site in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city subjected to a missile attack by the Armenian armed forces.

“Qatar is against the shelling of civilians,” the ambassador said. "Once again expressing Qatar’s position, I would like to state that we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of fraternal Azerbaijan."

He stressed that not only Arab countries, but all civilized countries are against the shelling of civilians.

"Qatar wants the peaceful solution to this conflict that has been going on for a long time," the diplomat added.

News.Az