Qatar intends to expand scope of mediation between Russia, Ukraine

The Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, confirmed that the country is actively pursuing negotiations on a range of humanitarian issues, including the treatment of prisoners of war (POWs), News.Az reports citing Russian media. "We’ve been working on finding the ways for [establishment of a] dialogue between Russia and Ukraine," he said"We hold negotiations on other kinds of mediation. Recently, we have started working on the issue of the POWs," the diplomat added.He mentioned how, during the first hours of the conflict, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani asked him to prepare a "balanced statement." The Qatari Prime Minister was going to visit Russia to examine the options for Doha’s mediation to end the conflict.Later, the sides refused Qatari mediation, but Doha "came back and became a part of the grain deal," he recalled. After that, Qatar received a request from Ukraine for assistance with the reconciliation of children, evacuated from the combat zone, with their relatives."We have contributed to the reconciliation of 34 children and individuals with their families including four Russian children, who reconciled with their families in Russia. We are grateful to both sides for cooperating with us on this matter," al-Ansari concluded.

News.Az