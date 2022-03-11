Qatar intends to invest in Azerbaijan’s agricultural and food security sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar is exploring investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and intending to invest in the country’s agricultural and food security sectors soon, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Thani, President of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI), said in an interview with Al Sharq newspaper, News.Az reports.

He noted that prospects for the development of trade and economic links between the two countries were discussed during the recent meeting with a delegation of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA).

Al Thani said QCCI is keen on implementing new investment projects with Azerbaijan’s state and private companies.

The QCCI head said the two countries also intend to establish a joint Business Council.

News.Az