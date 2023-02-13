Qatar interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi as part of his working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

The FMs discussed the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, as well as the issues on the agenda and prospects for the development of cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the current level of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing that high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries are important for the further development of relations. The FMs noted the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar within the framework of international organizations and platforms, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the UN.

The sides also touched upon the issues on the agenda of the joint intergovernmental commission between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, investment, finance, industry, energy, transport, education, tourism, culture and other fields.

State Minister Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi was informed about the favorable business environment and economic potential of Azerbaijan. The sides also exchanged views on active business relationships between the two countries’ business circles.

FM Bayramov informed the State Minister of Qatar about the post-conflict situation in the region, as well as the restoration and construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the liberated territories.

Minister Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi emphasized that Qatar is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

News.Az