Qatar pursues $1T US trade while urging regional dialogue after Iran accord

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Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that trade with the United States will exceed $1 trillion during remarks at a press briefing with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France.

The recently announced deal between the US and Iran will lead to positive outcomes for the region, Al Thani said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“This is a very important deal; there’s still a lot of work to be done, but with this momentum, if we continue like that, Mr President, I think we can achieve and do great things in the region," he added.

Doha is always ready to assist "whenever friends ask us to help", the Qatari emir added.

Meanwhile, Qatar has called for regional dialogue and confidence-building measures between the US and Iran after the two sides announced a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding set to be signed on Friday.

“We are supporting the Pakistani-led mediation working in support of the efforts of our brothers in Pakistan,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told reporters.

He said Doha would continue backing efforts to advance progress in US-Iran negotiations, adding that "we don't take our responsibility towards regional security lightly."

Al-Ansari noted that “a regional dialogue is needed as part of the negotiation that will take place” after the signing of the deal in Geneva, Switzerland.

He also underlined that no Qatari funds have been paid under the framework agreement.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations mediated by Islamabad.

News.Az