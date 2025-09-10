Qatar says it reserves right to respond to Israel’s strike

Qatar has declared that it reserves the right to respond following Israel’s strike on the headquarters of Hamas’s political leadership on Tuesday.

Qatar condemned what it referred to as a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms” as smoke rose over its capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the country’s prime minister, told a press conference: “Qatar … reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack.”

He also accused his Benjamin Netanyahu, his Israeli counterpart, of “dragging the region to a place where it unfortunately cannot be repaired”.

As the dust settled, Israel’s strike appeared to have failed to kill its targets.

Hamas said in a statement its top leaders survived the strike but that five lower-level members were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya – Hamas’s leader for Gaza and its top negotiator – three bodyguards, and the head of Mr Hayya’s office.

Hamas, which has sometimes confirmed the assassination of its leaders months later, offered no immediate proof that Mr Hayya and other senior figures had survived.

