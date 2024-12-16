Qatar to reopen embassy in Syria on Tuesday

Qatar to reopen embassy in Syria on Tuesday

The State of Qatar has announced the resumption of operations at its embassy in Damascus, effective Tuesday.

Khalifa Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al Sharif has been appointed as Qatar's charge d'affaires to Syria, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement News.Az reports.The ministry stated that the resumption of the embassy's operations in Damascus comes after nearly 13 years of severing all diplomatic relations with the Syrian regime in 2011, expressing the State of Qatar's principled stance alongside the Syrian people's revolution and its steadfast support for their demands for a dignified life, freedom, and social justice. It also reaffirmed Qatar's categorical rejection of the regime's repressive policies against the Syrian people.The ministry emphasized that the resumption of embassy operations, coinciding with the triumph of the Syrian people's revolution, reflects the continued firm and supportive position of the State of Qatar towards the Syrian people and their struggle to attain their legitimate rights for a dignified life. It also enhances Qatar's relief efforts that began with an air bridge to assist the Syrian people in overcoming the requirements of the transitional phase and providing urgent humanitarian aid needed by Syria.The ministry renewed the State of Qatar's commitment to actively contributing to regional and international efforts to achieve a transitional political process that ensures the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Syrian territories and leads the new Syria towards a future that meets the aspirations of its people for security, stability, development, and prosperity.

News.Az