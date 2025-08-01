Qatar to supply Syria with electricity for 1 year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar has announced the launch of the second phase of its electricity supply initiative to Syria, starting on Saturday, according to a statement by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), News.az reports citing CNN.

The second phase will provide 800 megawatts of electricity for a full year, with supplies routed through Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the statement said on Thursday.

The support will contribute to increasing electricity supply to five hours per day, representing a 40 percent daily improvement for more than 5 million subscribers in Syria, it said.

Electricity will be received at the Aleppo power station and distributed across various cities and neighborhoods in Syria.

The first phase, which delivered a capacity of 400 megawatts, succeeded in increasing electricity availability in vital areas from 16 to 24 hours per day.

With the announcement of the second phase, the total value of QFFD's contributions to Syria's electricity sector now exceeds 760 million U.S. dollars.

News.Az