Qatari and Lebanese newspapers hail Azerbaijan

Qatari Gulf Times, Al-Arab, Lusail, Al-Raya, Peninsula, Al-Sharq, as well as Lebanese Al-Jumhuriyya, Cedar News, Mena News24, Al Arabiyya, Nahar News, Lebanese News and Alseyasa have published articles highlighting the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

More than 12,000 Qataris visited Azerbaijan last year due to many facilities provided to them to visit the country including on arrival visa facility, said a senior official at State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The articles praise the development of the country's tourism potential, ancient and modern buildings of Baku, the beautiful coastal areas of the Caspian Sea, the magnificent snowy mountains which fascinate the tourists arriving in Azerbaijan.

The articles also highlight the historical places and tourist attractions of Azerbaijan, as well as the must-see places of Baku, Gusar and Gabala.

The newspapers also write about the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Art Gallery, as well as Shahdag Winter-Summer Tourism Complex in Gusar.

News.Az

