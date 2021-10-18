Qatari companies may participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories

Possible involvement of Qatari companies in the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani lands was discussed, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports.

Bayramov made the remarks Monday during a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

Azerbaijan’s top diplomat said that during the meeting, cooperation in a number of areas, including tourism, was also discussed.

“There were also productive discussions on regional security issues,” he added.

