Qatari MFA confirms Gaza consultations to continue in Doha on Friday

Representatives of Egypt, Qatar and the United States are set to continue consultations in the Qatari capital of Doha on Friday with the goal of introducing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of hostages, a spokesman for the Qatari foreign ministry said, News.az reports citing the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, "stated that the efforts of the mediators from the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America are ongoing."In his words, the negotiators "are resolute in their commitment to move forward in their endeavors to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."

News.Az