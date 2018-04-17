Quadrocopter of Armenian armed forces destroyed
A quadrocopter of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed.
On April 17, a quadrocopter, belonging to the armed forces of Armenia that has attempted to fly over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Tartar direction of the front was timely detected and destroyed as a result of the vigilance of our units, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
