Quake in western Iran injures over 700 - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of those who were injured in the recent quake in western Iran has reached 729, IRNA cited a local official as saying on Monday.

'Most of the cases were people shocked by the earthquake,' Deputy Chancellor of Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Bahman Roshani said at a disaster management meeting.

A 6.4-magnitude quake, followed by at least 160 aftershocks, rocked the western province of Kermanshah early Sunday, with its center 17 km away from Sar Pol-e Zahab. No fatality has been reported so far.

All the hospitals and medical centers were on high alert when the quake hit the city and ambulances were dispatched to the quake-stricken areas, the official said.

Kermanshah Governor Houshang Bazvand said on Monday that all basic amenities, including water and energy supplies, have been restored in the region.

***

Based on the latest statistics, the quake which happened in Sar Pol-e Zahab, western Iran on Sunday night has so far injured 548 people, Head of Iran Relief and Rescue Organization Morteza Salimi said.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Monday, Salimi said 6 probe, 9 sniffer dog, 10 rapid response, 23 rubble, 20 accommodation and 2 medical teams were dispatched to quake-stricken areas.

He went on to say that 14,124 tents were also distributed among people in Kermanshah.

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale shook Sar Pol-e Zahab, western province of Kermanshah late on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the quake occurred 17 kilometers from Sar Pol-e Zahab and 18 kilometers from Qasr-e Shirin and 33 kilometers from Gilan-e Gharb, Ilam and Kermanshah provinces, at 20:07 (16:37 GMT) hours local time on Sunday.

Iran sits astride major fault lines and is prone to frequent tremors.

News.Az

News.Az