Quake kills 2, injures 400 in northeastern Iran

At least two people have been killed and as many as 400 other injured as a 5.7-Richter scale earthquake rocked northeastern Iran, Press TV reports.

The quake struck late on Saturday, in North Khorasan Province’s capital Bojnourd at a depth of eleven kilometers, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Search and rescue teams, including Red Crescent relief workers, have been dispatched to the region and are currently attending to the injured and searching for survivors.

News.Az

