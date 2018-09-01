Quake shakes western Iran, no casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on Richter scale jolted a western Iran city Sept. 1, with no damage or casualties reported.

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on Richter scale jolted a western Iran city Sept. 1, with no damage or casualties reported.

The temblor shook the city of Tazehabad in Kermanshah Province at 1:35 a.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 5 kilometers, IRNA news agency reported

The epicenter was located 14 kilometers from the city and 28 kilometers from Sarpol-e Zahab.

Sadeq Khodadadi, the governor of Salas-e Babajani County, said, “Luckily, the quake has had no casualties”.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90 percent of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.

News.az

News.Az