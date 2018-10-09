Qualifying round of IX Challenge Cup held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The qualifying round of IX Challenge Cup for “What? Where? When”, an intellectual game, was held in Baku on October 7.

The event was organized by the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club with the support of the Council of State Support to Nongovernmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the traditional Challenge Cup is to arrange the effective leisure of the young people, ensure their intellectual development and embrace the entire country with intellectual games movement.

The qualifying round was held at the Passage 1901 Center in Baku. Thirty-two teams consisting of about 200 students from 15 universities took part in the qualifying round. The teams, which succeeded in this round, qualified for the final stage to be held in Baku on October 28.

Moreover, a Regions Cup will be organized for teams from various regions of Azerbaijan.

For more information about the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Xazarigk

