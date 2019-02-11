Qualifying rounds for 6th Mind Games wrap up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The qualifying rounds for the 6th Mind Games on “What? Where? When?”, an intellectual event, wrapped up.

The games are organized by the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Founadtion.

The main goal of the intellectual game is to arrange the effective leisure of the young people, ensure their intellectual development and embrace the entire country with intellectual games movement.

The qualifying rounds were held in Baku from December 2018 to February 2018. About 50 teams of 300 young people joined the qualifying rounds. The final round is due to take place in Baku on February 23.

In addition, separate competitions – Regions’ Cup and the national intellectual game "Khamsa" – will be organized for teams representing Azerbaijan’s regions.

