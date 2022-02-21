Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” a palace statement said.

The queen, 95, is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, with this year being her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement said.

The queen, who is reported to be triple vaccinated, was in contact with Prince Charles when he – and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – recently tested positive for COVID-19.

News.Az