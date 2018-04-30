Quota for Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan increased

+ ↺ − 16 px

The quota of 900 for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan has been increased by 200 and the deadline for application (May 1) has been extended up to 10 d

A total of 100 places have been left vacant so far.

The quota for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan was reduced from 2,000 to 900 as Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had set new quotas for each country.

However, the CMO also added that in case of necessity or a particular situation the deadline for application (May 1) may be extended and the quota may also be increased.

Flights will be operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on August 14, 15 and 16 and the return flights will be made on September 1, 2 and 3. Because of the conflicts in the Middle East, pilgrimage is allowed by air only. The CMO is the official organizer of the Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan.

News.Az

