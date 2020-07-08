R-Pharm registers Koronavir drug to treat COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The R-Pharm group has registered the Koronavir drug for the treatment of the novel coronavirus infection, the R-Pharm statement made public on Wednesday said.

"The R-Pharm group of companies completed the process of registration of the Koronavir, a drug for the treatment of light and moderate forms of the COVID-19 infection," the statement noted.

As the company explained, the drug production, organized with the participation of the Industrial Development Fund, will be implemented at the R-Pharm factory in Yaroslavl. According to the research data, clinical improvement on the seventh day of the therapy was observed in 55% of patients receiving Koronavir.

According to the company’s data, the research has also established that the patients had good tolerance of the drug: gastrointestinal reactions and lab abnormalities were mainly observed among side effects, while in the outpatient population all side effects were mild.

It is planned that immediately upon obtaining the registration certificate, the drug will be shipped to the regions and will be administered in the leading hospitals of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, and other cities.

(c) TASS

News.Az