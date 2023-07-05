Racist hate speech by officials and parliamentarians is on rise in France - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The persistent and widespread racist and discriminatory discourse, especially in the media and on the Internet against certain ethnic minorities, racist hate speech by officials and members of two chambers of the parliament is on rise in France,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted, “Apology in front of millions of people whom his predecessors colonized, used as the slaves, killed, tortured and humiliated will not be only recognition of historical guilt of France but also will help France to overcome the consequences of deep political, social and humanitarian crisis it is facing after brutal killing of Algerian teenager.”

News.Az