Radical opposition rallies aim to disrupt stability in Azerbaijan: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The purpose of rallies of the radical opposition is not to honor the memory of Mahammad Amin Rasulzade or the 20 January martyrs, Ali Huseynli, chairman of the committee for legal policy and state-building, said at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Friday.

"Their goal is to sow discord, disrupt social and political stability," Huseynli said.

According to him, changes were made to the Law on Freedom of Assembly in 2008, which are aimed at preventing illegal assemblies.

"Law enforcement agencies cope with the situation when someone wants to disrupt public order. In addition, according to the amendments to the Criminal Code, made at the spring session of parliament in 2016, penalties were defined for those who use fake profiles on the internet. These changes consider imprisonment of individuals using fake profiles," Huseynli said.

Due to certain problems arising with the application of these changes, it is necessary to revise the legislation.

News.Az

News.Az