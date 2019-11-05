Radio and television worker’s day marked in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint Stock Company has organized an event to mark the professional holiday of radio and television workers at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, AZERTAC reported.

Participants in the event included state and government officials, MPs, art and culture figures, as well as representatives of general public.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov congratulated the radio and television employees on their professional holiday. The Presidential Assistant highlighted the path of development of the radio and television activity in Azerbaijan. He noted that the TV and radio broadcasting activities played an important role in the formation of Azerbaijani culture and art.

Ali Hasanov said that national leader Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to television and radio broadcasting activities.

In his remarks, Chairman of National Television and Radio Council Nushiravan Maharramov said that TV and radio broadcasting has become one of the most important fields of activity in the country.

The event then featured a concert program.

News.Az

News.Az