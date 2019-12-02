Rafael Grossi confirmed as IAEA new head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentinian diplomat Rafael Grossi is set to take the helm at the UN nuclear watchdog this week after being confirmed as its new leader.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s general conference approved Grossi’s appointment unanimously at a special session today.

His four-year term begins on Tuesday, the AP reported.

The decision by the General Conference comes just over a month after the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors on 31 October appointed Grossi to the post.

News.Az

News.Az