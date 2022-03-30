RAFFLES ISTANBUL - A new perspective on a timeless city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opened on 1st September, 2014, Raffles Istanbul is the perfect embodiment of the new young face of an ancient city - a beacon above the Bosphorus and an oasis of calm and cool.

At the heart of the cutting-edge Zorlu Center, a modern-day bazaar where fashion, fine food and the arts converge on the European shore in Beşiktaş, Raffles is an exhilarating fusion of virtuoso architecture, dazzling interiors, inspired food and deep luxury. The hotel overlooks the Bosphorus, the Prince Islands and the historic peninsula – a stunning vantage point above the city.

The rich heritage of this extraordinary capital city that has been the meeting place between East and West, is reflected in the light and airy interiors designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA). Utterly contemporary, full of texture and distinctly Turkish, the hotel is embellished with a gorgeous collection of specially-commissioned artworks. Many of these are by Turkish artists, others by artists inspired by this magnificent city: tactile sculptures, objets trouvés and contemporary interpretations of classic patterns, pieces inspired by fabulous Byzantine jewels – all bringing the ancient and modern together.

Raffles Istanbul offers its guests 136 guestrooms and 49 suites – all spacious and filled with light, blending Turkish and contemporary design and offering everything the modern traveller demands. Floor to ceiling windows lead to furnished private terraces and balconies, for lofty views over the Bosphorus and the city.

Istanbul is a melting pot of gastronomic delights - and so too is Raffles. Two restaurants, two bars and lounges and a patisserie offer a culinary theatre of possibility, day and night:

At Rocca Brasserie, Mediterranean brasserie is the order of the day, all day.

In the striking Lobby, Lavinia is the place to be seen. The lounge is named after Martin Dawe’s dramatic monumental bronze ‘Lavinia’, a focal point for the lobby, and an homage to the poem by the famous Turkish poet, Ozdemir Asaf.

The artisan Patisserie offers a range of tempting cakes and other delights.

The Lounge 6 on the 6th floor is a stylish spot for soaking up the rays by day all with eye-popping views over the city.

Long Bar travels from Singapore with a glamorous twist - and its own champagne room. Stamboul Sling, anyone?

Isokyo, ‘’the new cool’’ in Istanbul’s dining scene, a contemporary Pan-Asian restaurant offering an exceptional and innovative social dining experience to its guests and taking them into a culinary adventure from Istanbul to Tokyo, unlocking the mysterious flavours of the Orient while blending them with modern western cooking techniques.

In addition to The Raffles Club, a newly launched private lounge, that has been designed to enhance guests stay in a stylish, private yet exclusive way, and that adds-up to the suites offerings as an extra package upon guests choice, providing a wide range of benefits to them, such as a complimentary limousine service in the vicinity, discounts on helicopter and airport transfers, car hiring, cruise tours, and others…, all of which coupled with a variety of services such as clothes pressing or steaming, massage, meeting room usage, etc…

Along with its wide range of amenities and extra features, Raffles Club is offering its guests all the comfort they need in a very personalized way for them to enjoy their stay, refresh and recharge their batteries.

With nine treatment rooms and suites and a choice of pools, saunas, steam rooms and hammams, Raffles Spa is set to be one of the most comprehensive in Istanbul. Gazelli Skincare and Organic Pharmacy offer an indulgent menu of treatments, with an exclusive Modern Hamman Experience using rose oil and sugar from the latter.

Raffles Istanbul also offers an inspirational choice of calm, contemporary spaces for private and business events - from the launch of a new car or a society wedding in The Ballroom, a birthday dinner in one of the seven private rooms, to a high-level meeting in The Boardroom. All this backed up by the latest technology, experienced service and support, leaving guests free to focus on their own agendas. Call ahead to book the Raffles helipad, for an easy arrival and a fast getaway.

The General Manager of Raffles Istanbul is Christian Hirt, who brings with him a wealth of experience in luxury hotels. Originally from Germany, Christian is thrilled to be back in Istanbul where he previously had an executive position in Swissotel, the Bosphorus. Istanbul. He returns from Australia where he oversaw Swissotel Sydney. Mr. Hirt comments:

“I am thrilled to come back to Istanbul to work for such an iconic brand as Raffles Hotels & Resorts. I am excited to bring my expertise gained in the luxury field as well as my passion for hospitality to Raffles Istanbul and look forward to being part of the future success of this very special hotel in such a vibrant and exciting city.”

Throughout the hotel, the authentic Raffles touch is never far away, personified by the legendary Raffles Butler service that is part of the anatomy of every Raffles; from Singapore, to all eleven of the company’s hotels around the world.

Raffles Istanbul, Zorlu Center, 34340 Istanbul, Turkey

istanbul@raffles.com | toll free: + 800 1 7233537 | Tel: + 90 212 924 0200

www.raffles.com/istanbul

About Raffles

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travellers to feel welcome at more than 4,200 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.

raffles.com | accorhotels.com

