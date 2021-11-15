Raffles opens a new beachfront hotel in Dubai (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opening its doors at the beginning of Dubai’s winter vacation season, the landmark property – Raffles’ second in the city, and its first resort in the Middle East – is an opulent and eagerly awaited addition to the city’s lifestyle, dining and hotel scene.

Representing the very best of the iconic Raffles brand, the destination resort will offer sophisticated accommodation, spectacular dining experiences and lavish amenities, including a stunning 500-metre private beach and the award-winning Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa, which features 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and an indoor swimming pool. A sanctuary of well-being and bliss, the spa offers complete rejuvenation for body and mind thanks to an immersive and world-class selection of beauty treatments, massages and more with guests also invited to explore a yoga studio, two traditional hammams and fully equipped gym during their stay.

Raffles The Palm Dubai presents to guests elegantly styled rooms and spacious suites with stunning antique furnishings, each featuring a balcony or terrace with uninterrupted views, along with a collection of private villas.

Ayman Gharib, Managing Director of Raffles The Palm Dubai, said: “It’s with pride that we announce the official opening of Raffles The Palm Dubai, Raffles’ newest luxury resort in the UAE. The five-star property invites guests to discover one of the world’s most exciting destinations through the gracious lens of a Raffles resort. Raffles The Palm Dubai will ensure that every stay is exceptional with everyone arriving as a guest, leaving as a friend and returning as family.”

The resort’s 389 rooms, which include Deluxe and Premier Ocean Rooms, Premium Club Palm and Premium Club Terrace Rooms, range in size from 61 square metres to 203 square metres. Guests and families in need of more space have a choice of suites, including Duplex Suites, Signature Ocean Suites, Premier One Bedroom Palm Suites, the Raffles Presidential Suites and Raffles Royal Suite, ranging in size from 100 square metres 750 square metres. All the rooms and suites offer panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf or the Dubai Skyline.

Raffles The Palm Dubai is also home to a collection of villas, each encapsulating the grandeur of the resort. The Raffles Royal Villas and Raffles Imperial Villas offer an exceptional accommodation experience, with sizes ranging from 950 square metres to 1,050 square metres.

Discreet indulgence is provided within each of the four-bedroom villas, which are all located by the shoreline and offer easy access to a pristine private beach and lush gardens. Their interiors feature high ceilings, a built-in spa and private swimming pool.

The resort’s status as a majestic retreat, crafted by masters, is showcased in its classic furnishings. Guests will appreciate the 70,000 pieces of furniture from the traditional Italian ateliers of Francesco Molon along with more than 6,000 Swarovski Crystal chandeliers. Highly skilled artisans applied the finishing touches to each guest room using real gold and silver leaf while specialist stonemasons shaped the imported Portuguese marble. The resort’s collection of fine furnishings is tended to by the highly trained in-house ‘furniture master’ who works around the clock to ensure every detail is perfect, polished and shining at all times.

Every guest checking into Raffles The Palm Dubai will be welcomed as a VIP and will enjoy Raffles’ famed 24-hour personalised butler service. Always on hand when required, butlers are attentive to each guest’s every need. Experts in what the city has to offer, Raffles butlers also act as concierges to unlock unique experiences and destination surprises.

As Dubai’s newest must-visit dining destination, Raffles The Palm Dubai’s selection of restaurants and eateries will elevate the city’s culinary scene thanks to unique dining concepts serving a mix of international and regional favourites.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Le Jardin offers sensational dishes served in a regal setting with an outdoor terrace overlooking the property’s lush gardens and the Palm Jumeirah. At Matagi, a team of expertly trained chefs will prepare an exquisite fusion menu of contemporary Japanese and Italian food, a cuisine known as Itameshi.

Music lovers can unwind with a wonderful selection of food and drinks at SOLA, Raffles The Palm Dubai’s Jazz Lounge, while watching acclaimed artists perform live jazz throughout the week. The renowned Raffles Patisserie will serve high-end and classic French and Italian pastries, and more, complete with freshly baked breads. Headed by Gianluca Guinzoni, who trained at COVA, one of the oldest Italian culinary institutions, the Patisserie is a must visit for all guests and visitors.

Raffles Club Lounge, accessible by guests staying in Club Rooms and Suites, will thrill diners with 360 views of the Dubai skyline, perfect for enjoying a wonderful ‘Aperitivo’ menu of food and drinks served at sunset each day. Guests can also order dishes from a specially prepared four-course menu available daily for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, ‘Aperitivo’ and dinner. The Raffles Club Lounge also offers a private check-in service and live entertainment.

PIATTI, a vibrant and elegant beach restaurant run by charismatic Turkish and Italian Culinary Director, Batuhan Piatti, will delight the senses with a sophisticated menu of seafood dishes. Guests can also enjoy a legendary afternoon tea experience fit for royalty at Blüthner Hall, with the majestic atmosphere complemented by a bespoke Blüthner Louis XIV Grand Piano.

Guests who book before 30 November can enjoy a host of benefits including AED 150 spa credit, complimentary upgrade and breakfast for two, 24-hour Butler service as well as early check-in and late check-out.*

For bookings and reservations, please call 04 248 8888 or visit www.rafflesthepalmdubai.com





News.Az