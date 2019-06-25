Rain-related incidents kill 17 people in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 17 people were killed and 19 others injured in rain-related incidents in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The deaths have taken place during the past 36 hours after monsoon rains lashed several parts of the state.

"So far 17 people were killed and 19 others injured in different rain-related incidents in the state in the last 36 hours. Maximum casualties have been reported from Hardoi where three farmers died when lightning stuck them in their fields. Lightning also caused two deaths each in Sitapur and Jalaun and one death in Badayun," the broadcaster said.

According to meteorological department officials, during the last 24 hours monsoon has reached Ruhelkhand and Tarai region in the state.

"Many districts including Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur are getting monsoon showers. Highest rain was recorded in Shahjahanpur in the last 24 hours which was 43 millimeters," AIR said.

The local government of Uttar Pradesh has expressed grief over the deaths and directed all district magistrates to distribute monetary relief to those families that lost member, besides providing medical care to the injured.

According to meteorological department officials, thundershowers are likely to continue at many places across the state during the next two days.

Southwest monsoon this year first hit India's southern state of Kerala on June 8, after a delay of a week.

News.Az

News.Az