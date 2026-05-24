Rain, thunderstorms forecast in Baku and regions

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Intermittent rain and possible lightning are forecast for Baku and parts of the Absheron Peninsula on May 25, with showers expected to intensify briefly in some areas, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

According to the warning, unstable and rainy weather is expected to continue in some of Azerbaijan's regions until the evening of May 26. Rain may be intense and heavy in some places, with lightning, hail and snow in high mountainous areas, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Due to rainfall, water levels in rivers are expected to rise, and short-term floods may occur in some mountain rivers.

News.Az