Raising Azerbaijani flag in Khankendi ‘proof’ of national struggle against separatism and terrorism: Political scientist

Raising the national flag of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi is clear proof of the national struggle against separatism and terrorism, political scientist Tural Ismayilov told News.Az.

“Azerbaijan has managed to solve the problem, which had lasted for 200 years and had been used by certain external forces against our country,” he said.

The political scientist emphasized that the hoisting of the Azerbaijani flag in Khankendi city and other territories was a clear message that separatism and terrorism can never raise its head.

