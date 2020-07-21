Rally in support of Azerbaijan held outside Italian parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis held an authorized rally outside the Italian Parliament to express support for the Azerbaijani army.

The rally was also aimed at informing the Italian leadership, lawmakers and the local public about Armenia’s recent military provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the two countries’ border, as well as Armenia’s ongoing aggression against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Rome told News.Az.

The rally started with the performance of Azerbaijan’s national anthem. An appeal from the rally participants to Italy’s state bodies in connection with Armenia’s recent military provocations was read out.

“As a result of the Armenian military aggression against Azerbaijan, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts, was occupied, the Azerbaijanis in the occupied territories were subjected to ethnic cleansing, over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced, and Armenia committed numerous crimes, including the Khojaly genocide. Armenia is still ignoring international law and numerous documents adopted by international organizations.”

“Starting July 12, 2020, the Armenian armed forces resorted to provocations in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the two countries’ border, targeting Azerbaijani military positions, as well as residential settlements and facilities. As a result, 12 Azerbaijani servicemen and a civilian, 76, were killed and many wounded,” read the appeal.

The rally participants also expressed gratitude to Italy for supporting the Azerbaijani people in these difficult days, calling on the Italian government and parliament to strongly condemn the Armenian military provocations. The appeal was handed over to the Italian government, parliament and other state bodies.

The rally participants also observed a minute of silence to honor the Azerbaijani military servicemen who heroically died while repelling the enemy’s attacks. They chanted various slogans such as “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”, “Stop Armenian Aggression!”, “Justice for Khojaly!”.

News.Az