Rally in support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity held in Georgia

Azerbaijanis compactly populating Georgia’s Marneuli district held a rally in support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, said the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora.

The rally was held outside the Georgian Azerbaijanis Integration Center.

The rally started with a minute of silence to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani servicemen who heroically died while repelling Armenia’s recent military provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the two countries’ border.

Then, Georgian political, public, religious figures of Azerbaijani origin spoke before the rally participants and stressed the importance of liberating the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia, calling on the world community and international organizations to take decisive steps in this direction.

The participants held posters and banners with "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Justice for Khojaly!", "We honor the memory of martyrs" and other slogans.

