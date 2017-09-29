Rally staged outside UN Baku Office in support of Iraq’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karabakh Liberation Organization staged a rally on Friday outside the UN Office in Baku to express support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq, APA reported.

The protestors strongly condemned the “independence referendum” held in Kurdistan region of Iraq, regarding it as an assault on Iraq’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.



They chanted various slogans such as “Iraq is united and indivisible”, “We reject a falsified referendum”.

News.Az

