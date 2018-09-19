Rapid development of economic ties between Azerbaijan, Russia observed - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rapid development of economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan is being observed today, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said Sept. 18 on the sidelines of the international food exhibition "WorldFood Moscow", Trend reports.

"Today, I would say that very rapid development of economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan is being observed. Most recently, presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev met where 17 economic documents were signed in their presence. This is a fairly large number, which creates great opportunities for joint work. I would like to emphasize that the heads of the two states are particularly interested in the development of our economic relations and their personal relations are the key to such development," the ambassador said.

The diplomat said that Azerbaijan is a leader in the supply of agricultural products to Russia.

"I would like to emphasize that over the past year, bilateral trade turnover in agricultural products alone has approached $500 million. Compared to 2016, the growth has amounted to 35 percent, and for seven months of 2018, the growth has exceeded 20 percent. I especially want to note that Azerbaijan is increasing the supply of wines to Russia. Taking this opportunity, I want to invite Moscow residents and guests of the capital to the festival of Azerbaijani products and cuisine entitled as "Autumn gifts of Azerbaijan", which will be held in Moscow on October 18-21," Bulbuloglu said.

According to the data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between the two countries in January-August 2018 has amounted to $1.477 billion. Compared with the same period last year, this figure has increased by more than 15 percent.

