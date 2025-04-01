Rare LeBron James card sells for more than $1 million

A rare LeBron James rookie card from 2003 has reportedly sold for $1.159 million.

This special card featuring the three-time Olympic champion’s autograph is part of the Upper Deck Exquisite collection and is one of only 99 ever made, News.Az reports, citing Olympics.com.

Just five weeks ago, another similar card sold for $1.22 million, while the version numbered 23 – the American’s jersey number – fetched $5.2 million in 2021.

The cards are part of a legendary set also featuring basketball stars like Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

The latest card was sold on Saturday by Goldin Auctions, who called it "the most iconic and most sought-after LeBron James rookie card ever minted”.

Caitlin Clark also made history at the recent auction.

Her one-of-a-kind 2024 WNBA card sold for $366,000, making it the most expensive women’s sports card ever, breaking the record of $266,400 set by a Serena Williams card in 2022.

Cards and autographs in the collectibles industry are graded by companies like Beckett Grading Services and Professional Sports Authenticator on a scale from one to 10, with a higher grade meaning a card is in near-perfect condition and therefore more valuable.

James’s card sold at the most recent auction received a 9.5 grade, and a 10 for the autograph, while Clark’s card scored a perfect 10 on both fronts.

News.Az