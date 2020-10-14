Ready for launch ballistic missiles of Armenia destroyed, says Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yet another deliberate and targeted human catastrophy planned by Armenia was averted, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page.

"Ready for launch ballistic missiles of Armenia destroyed in start position in border area of occupied Kalbajar reg of Azerbaijan with Armenia. Lives of many civilians were saved," Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az