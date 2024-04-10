Real and “historical” Armenia contradicts each other - PM Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Historical” Armenia and real Armenia are not only incompatible, but often contradict each other, the country’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said at a parliament session, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

“The government and I personally have come to the conviction that historical Armenia and real Armenia are not only incompatible but also often contradict each other and even create threats for each other,” Pashinyan stated.

Undoubtedly, Armenia's territorial claims against all of its neighbors are the essence of "historical Armenia". Ultimately, there exist factions in Armenia that continue to believe in the legends of the “great Armenia". One of the primary causes of Armenia's failure in the Second Karabakh War was this notion. The misconceptions are still being spread to the general public, though, and this is an issue given Armenia's current political and economic turmoil.

These misconceptions have a long history and prevent Armenia from emerging from its parallel universe and fostering positive neighborly ties with the rest of the region.

Myth-making has damaged not only Armenian society but also the South Caucasus region as a whole.

News.Az