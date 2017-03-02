Real cost of dwelling to be estimated in Jojuq Marjanli

Real cost of dwelling to be estimated in Jojuq Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Registration of residential houses has been launched in Jojuq Marjanli village of Jabrayil.

According to the State Committee for Property Issues, events on determination of the residential houses and lands, belonging to Jojuq Marjanli residents as of August 23, 1993, technical inventory of these houses, registration of the proprietory rights are being held on the preliminary stage.

Thus, primary right-determining documents, necessary for registration of farmyards and residential houses as belonging to 166 families, are being developed.

All houses belonging to these families have already been registered and 166 extracts from the state registry have been prepared. Documents have been raised from the state archive to determine the proprietary rights for residential houses and lands of 187 more families.

Cadastre works and technical measures were held and technical passports are being prepared on the houses and lands, belonging to residents.

Another important step in this direction is the conduction of works on mass and individual assessment of property located in this area.

"Real cost of this propery will be determined as a result of the assessment," the committee said.

News.Az

News.Az