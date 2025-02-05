Real Madrid gains last-minute victory over Leganés in the Copa del Rey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid won against Leganés in Butarque on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey and managed to reach the semi-finals in the last minute, News.Az reports citing El Pais.

In the first half, despite the initial dominance of the pepinero team, Luka Modric and Endrick put the Whites ahead with two goals in just seven minutes.

The first was from the Croatian after a good assist from Rodrygo that left him alone against Juan Soriano and the second from the young Brazilian after collecting a rebound in the area. But when Madrid seemed to have everything under control, Juan Cruz scored shortly before the break from a penalty that he himself caused after a shot that hit Jacobo Ramón's arm.

In the second half, Madrid had several clear chances that Vinicius and Endrick did not materialize, but it was Juan Cruz who equalized the game for the home team after a shot that hit Mendy and deflected the ball where Lunin could not reach.

Ancelotti's team continued to have many chances, but it was not until the final play of the match when a youth player, Gonzalo García, scored with a header after a cross from Brahim to give Madrid the victory.

