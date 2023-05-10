Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw with Manchester City in Champions League

Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw with Manchester City in Champions League

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Real Madrid broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Vinicius Junior made a classy long-range finish assisted by Eduardo Camavinga at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

In the 67th minute, Kevin De Bruyne scored a slick goal into the bottom left corner from outside the box to level the match. Ilkay Gundogan assisted him.

The return leg of the semifinal will be played at Etihad Stadium on May 17.

In another first-leg semifinal clash, Inter Milan will face AC Milan on Wednesday.

News.Az