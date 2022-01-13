Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup final, beating Barcelona in semis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid advanced to the 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup final with a 3-2 win against bitter rivals Barcelona in the semifinal held in Riyadh on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior scored the opener on a counter attack in the 25th minute at King Fahd International Stadium.

Barcelona's Luuk de Jong leveled the game in the 41st minute.

Real Madrid’s French star Karim Benzema gave his team a 2-1 lead in the 72nd minute, making a close range finish.

Barcelona equalized again in the 84th minute as Ansu Fati scored a header.

The extra time decided the winning team in Wednesday's El Clasico as Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde was unmarked to put the ball into Barcelona’s net after a quick counter attack in the 98th minute.

The Whites will take on Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's final in the Saudi capital.

Atletico Madrid will play against Athletic Bilbao on Jan. 13 in the other semifinal match.

Barcelona, who were eliminated Wednesday, are the record holders with 13 Spanish Super Cup titles.

Real Madrid won it 11 times.

Athletic Bilbao, who were the defending Spanish Super Cup champions, took the domestic trophy three times.

Atletico Madrid took the Super Cup twice. They last claimed it in 2014.

