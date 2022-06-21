Real opportunities for peace exist in S. Caucasus – German diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real opportunities for peace and prosperity exist in the South Caucasus, said Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Baku Heiko Schwarz.

He made the remarks Tuesday while speaking at the German-Azerbaijani Sustainable Development Forum on “Renewable Energy in Azerbaijan,” a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat affirmed Germany’s readiness to support peace in the region.

“We are living in a state of crisis. Sometimes we take peace for granted and don’t understand its value. Crises encourage us not only to move towards sustainability, but also to consider each sphere in a broader aspect,” Schwarz added.

News.Az