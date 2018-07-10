Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to "haberler.com" that at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport the Turkish President was met by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ercan Ozoral and other officials.

This is Erdogan's first visit to a foreign country after winning the June 24 presidential election.

