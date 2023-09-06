Reconciliation possible if Armenia offers apology for past atrocities: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said reconciliation is possible if Armenia offers apology for its past atrocities.

A good way to start securing peace would be for Armenia to apologize, Hajiyev said in an interview with Arab News, News.Az reports.

As for Armenia’s claims on the Lachin road, the Azerbaijani presidential aide called them ‘unsubstantiated and ungrounded’.

“What Azerbaijan is suggesting is to have multiple roads. And one of the important roads is the Aghdam-Khankandi road. It is much more efficient and has more logistical capabilities to reach out to the Karabakh region because Azerbaijan has completely rebuilt it,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az