Reconstruction of liberated Azerbaijani lands to be one of main directions in budget expenditures for 2022, minister says

The restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories will be one of the main directions in budget expenditures for 2022, the country’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022, News.Az reports.

The committees of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan on legal policy and state-building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission are holding a joint meeting.

The meeting discusses the documents included in the package of the state budget for 2022.

